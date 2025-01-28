Comparing Oxygen Saturation Measures for Preoxygenation Success

Photo Credit: shironosov

The following is a summary of “End-Tidal Oxygen as an Effective Noninvasive Measure of Preoxygenation during Rapid Sequence Intubation in the Emergency Department,” published in the January 2025 issue of Emergency Medicine by Boccio et al.

Preoxygenation aimed to prolong apnea duration until desaturation, with end-tidal oxygen (ETO 2 ) being the standard measure, although peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) was more frequently used in emergency departments.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine whether patients were optimally preoxygenated as measured by ETO 2 vs SpO 2 during rapid sequence intubation and to evaluate changes in the measurements and the impact of patient characteristics on preoxygenation success.

They performed a study involving a convenience sample of patients undergoing rapid sequence intubation. ETO 2 and SpO 2 measurements were recorded at the end of preoxygenation (T 1 ) and following intubation completion (T 2 ). Optimal preoxygenation was defined by an ETO 2 level of ≥ 90% and a SpO 2 level of 100% at T 2 .

The results showed 30 patients were included in the analysis. Median ETO 2 and SpO 2 at T 1 were 90.5% (interquartile range 86–93%) and 100% (interquartile range 97–100%), respectively. Preoxygenation success rates were 56.7% for ETO 2 and 53.3% for SpO 2 2 (P = 0.431). The mean (SD) decreases in ETO 2 during intubation was more significant and variable compared to SpO 2 (25.8% [22.5%] vs 2.1% [3.3%]; P < 0.001). Patient age, sex, and body mass index did not correlate with preoxygenation success for either modality.

Investigators concluded the preoxygenation success appeared similar when measured by end-tidal oxygen and peripheral oxygen saturation, end-tidal oxygen might be a more sensitive indicator of impending desaturation during apnea compared to peripheral oxygen saturation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0736467924002300