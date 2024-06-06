Comparing Surgical Efficiency of Two Phacoemulsification Systems

The following is a summary of “Surgical Efficiency Comparison Between Two Phacoemulsification Systems,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Ibarz-Barbera et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study assessing the efficiency of cataract surgery by comparing two phacoemulsification systems.

They used two private practice sites, comparing 301 eyes undergoing standard and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgeries (FLACS) using the R-Evo Smart and/or the Centurion Vision System. Preoperative eye characteristics and intraoperative outcomes, including cataract severity and surgical parameters like ultrasound time and fluid drainage, were recorded in all cases.

The results showed that 155 eyes underwent cataract surgery with R_Evo Smart and 146 with Centurion Vision System. Cataract severity was similar (3.07± 0.78) for R-Evo Smart and (2.96 ± 0.85) for the Centurion Vision System groups (P=0.12). R-Evo Smart had shorter ultrasound time ([18.99 ± 12.85] vs. [40.24 ± 21.91] seconds, P< 0.01 for smart and centurion vision system groups, respectively). Mean estimated fluid aspirated/drainage bag weighting was also similar, 53.00 ± 14.56 g and 54.33 ± 14.88 cc for the R-EVO Smart and Centurion Vision System groups (P=0.21). In non-FLACS surgeries (98 eyes with the R-Evo Smart and 63 eyes with Centurion Vision System), findings were consistent, and no complications occurred.

Investigators concluded that with ultrasound time and fluid use during lens removal, R-Evo Smart Showed greater efficiency than the Centurion Vision System for phacoemulsification surgery.

