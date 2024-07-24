Comparing the Efficacy of PPV With Silicone Oil Vs. Gas Tamponade for Uncomplicated RRD

The following is a summary of “Pars plana vitrectomy with silicone oil or gas tamponade for uncomplicated retinal detachment: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Huang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the effectiveness of pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) with either silicone oil or tamponade gas for treating a rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD).

They searched Ovid MEDLINE, Embase, and the Cochrane Library (January 2000 to September 2023). The primary goal was to evaluate the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score and assess retinal reattachment rates, retinal thickness, and the incidence of AEs through meta-analysis using a random-effects model.

The results showed 9 observational studies with 491 RRD eyes. Gas tamponade group had better final visual acuity silicone oil (WMD=0.17 logMAR, 95% CI= [0.06 to 0.27], P=0.002). The primary retinal reattachment rates were similar between the groups (P=0.89). The silicone oil group had a thinner ganglion cell layer (WMD= -3.70 µm, 95% CI: [-5.87 to -1.53, P=0.0008) along with a thinner inner plexiform layer (WMD= -2.45, 95 CI: [-4.50 to -0.40], P=0.02) and outer nuclear layer (WMD= -11.74 µm, 95% CI: [-18.39 to -5.10], P=0.0005) than gas tamponade group.

Investigators concluded that while both silicone oil and gas tamponade showed similar rates of successful reattachment, gas tamponade led to better functional outcomes. However, more research is necessary to confirm these findings.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00209-5/