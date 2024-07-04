Comparing Urine Filtration and Centrifugation of Urinary Nucleic Acid Biomarkers

The following is a summary of “A quantitative comparison of urine centrifugation and filtration for the isolation and analysis of urinary nucleic acid biomarkers,” published in the May 2024 issue of Nephrology by Djomnang et al.

Urine contains nucleic acid biomarkers like cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and RNA, which are valuable for monitoring kidney allograft health.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating whether urine filtration can be an alternative to urine centrifugation in collecting urinary fluid and cell pellets for isolating cfDNA and cellular messenger RNA (mRNA).

Using filtration and centrifugation methods, they used urine specimens from kidney allograft recipients and obtained urine supernatant and cell pellets from each specimen. DNA sequencing characterized cfDNA properties, and mRNA was analyzed via quantitative PCR.

The results showed that the biophysical properties and origin of cfDNA, microbial DNA content, and mRNA quality were similar in the filtration and centrifugation methods. Ct values for mRNA were comparable, showing a strong correlation between methods.

Investigators concluded that urine filtration is a feasible alternative to centrifugation for isolating nucleic acid biomarkers from urine, enhancing the efficiency of biomarker collection in kidney allograft monitoring.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-024-54239-x