Comparison of EIT and 4D CT for Ventilation Dynamics

The following is a summary of “Regional ventilation dynamics of electrical impedance tomography validated with four-dimensional computed tomography: single-center, prospective, observational study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Critical Care by Katayama et al.

The dynamic regional accuracy of electrical impedance tomography (EIT) has yet to be validated in clinical settings.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to compare the regional accuracy of EIT with 4-dimensional computed tomography during dynamic ventilation.

They conducted a single-center, prospective, observational study in a general intensive care unit with adult patients receiving mechanical ventilation from July 2021 to February 2024, undergoing both EIT and 4-dimensional computed tomography on the same day.

The results showed that 45 patients were analyzed, revealing correlation coefficients for regional dynamic ventilation between 4-dimensional computed tomography and EIT of 0.963, 0.963, and 0.835 (ventral, central, and dorsal, respectively) in the right lung, and 0.947, 0.927, and 0.823 (ventral, central, and dorsal, respectively) in the left lung. The correlation coefficient was low when regional ventilation distribution by EIT was <2%. After excluding 9 patients with a distribution of <2%, the coefficients were 0.963, 0.963, and 0.946 in the right lung, and 0.942, 0.924, and 0.951 in the left lung.

The study concluded that regional ventilation using EIT during dynamic ventilation is highly accurate and correlates well with 4-dimensional computed tomography, providing valuable insights for future research on regional ventilation dynamics.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-024-05130-8