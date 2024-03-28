Comparison of Workflow Efficiency in Flexible Cystoscopy: Single-Use Vs. Reusable Cystoscopes

The following is a summary of “Workflow efficiencies for flexible cystoscopy: comparing single-use vs reusable cystoscopes,” published in the March 2024 issue of Urology by Haislip et al.

Flexible cystoscopy is a cornerstone in diagnosing and managing lower urinary tract conditions. Recent advancements have introduced single-use cystoscopes to streamline operational efficiency by circumventing time-intensive reprocessing procedures and mitigating costly repair expenses. This study comprehensively evaluated hands-on labor time associated with flexible reusable cystoscopes compared to Ambu’s aScope™ 4 Cysto (aS4C) at a prominent urology Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC). Methodologically, the study involved meticulous shadowing of reusable and single-use cystoscopy procedures to collect timestamps for setup and breakdown.

Additionally, a subset of reusable cystoscopes underwent scrutiny throughout the reprocessing cycle. T-tests were conducted to ascertain the significance between the two groups. The findings revealed that the average hands-on time required for reusable cystoscope preparation, breakdown, and pre-cleaning totaled 4 minutes and 53 seconds, with 2 minutes and 53 seconds allocated for preparation and 2 minutes designated for breakdown and pre-cleaning. Furthermore, the average hands-on time for reprocessing reusable scopes was 7 minutes and 1 second per cycle. In stark contrast, single-use scopes necessitated a total hands-on time of 2 minutes and 22 seconds, with 1 minute and 36 seconds earmarked for preparation and 45 seconds for breakdown. Importantly, single-use cystoscopes exhibited a remarkable 48% reduction in pre and post-procedure hands-on labor time compared to their reusable counterparts, translating to a substantial gain of 2 minutes and 31 seconds per cystoscope for each procedure. In a broader operational context, this equated to an additional 20 minutes reclaimed daily based on an average of 8 daily procedures.

Ultimately, the adoption of single-use cystoscopes not only facilitated streamlined procedural workflows but also conferred tangible benefits in terms of reduced patient wait times, enhanced turnaround times, and optimization of staff resources, underscoring their pivotal role in improving operational efficiency within the ASC setting.

