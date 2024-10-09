Concurrent TRT with TKI Improves PFS and OS in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Thoracic Radiotherapy Improves the Survival in Patients With EGFR-Mutated Oligo-Organ Metastatic Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Treated With Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor–Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: A Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled, Phase III Trial,” published in the October 2024 issue of Oncology by Sun et al.

Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations and oligometastatic disease often face limited treatment options.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the effectiveness of concurrent thoracic radiotherapy (TRT) with EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) compared to TKIs alone.

They enrolled 118 patients and treated the TKI plus TRT group with 60 Gy to the primary lung tumor and positive regional lymph nodes. The primary endpoint was PFS, while secondary endpoints included OS and treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs).

The results showed that the TKI plus TRT group achieved significantly better PFS (HR, 0.57; P=.004) and OS (HR, 0.62; P=.029), with a median PFS of 17.1 months vs. 10.6 months and median OS of 34.4 months vs.26.2 months for the TKI plus TRT and TKI alone groups, respectively.

They concluded that patients with EGFR-mutated oligo-organ metastatic NSCLC who received concurrent targeted therapy experienced improved PFS and OS when treated with first-line EGFR-TKIs while managing treatment-related AEs deemed acceptable.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.23.02075