Consensus Protocols for Histologic and Clinical Reporting in HS

The following is a summary of “Standardized Protocols for Clinical and Histopathological Characterization of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Tissue Specimens,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Sampath et al.

The lack of standardized methods for describing and reporting clinical and histologic characteristics of cutaneous tissue samples from individuals with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) hinders uniform data recording, reporting, and communication, which is crucial for translational research despite a recent consensus on HS lesion morphology.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to establish a protocol for reporting the histopathologic and clinical characteristics of HS tissue specimens.

They performed a study from May 2023 to August 2023, engaging experts in clinical care, dermatopathology, and translational research. A total of 27 experts participated, including 14 dermatologists, 3 fellowship-trained dermatopathologists, 3 plastic surgeons, 3 general surgeons, and 4 research scientists. A modified Delphi technique was used to develop a protocol for histologic reporting and clinical characterization of tissue specimens submitted by individuals with HS.

The results showed that 27 experts contributed to developing and reviewing protocols for the clinical and histopathological evaluation of HS tissue specimens. This group included 14 dermatologists (51.9%), 3 fellowship-trained dermatopathologists (11.1%), 3 plastic surgeons (11.1%), 3 general surgeons (11.1%), and 4 research scientists (14.8%).

Investigators concluded the formatted protocols, presented as a synoptic report, would facilitate consistent classification of HS specimens in biobanks based on histologic features, enabling more accurate reporting and selection of samples for translational research projects.

