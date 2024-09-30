Consistency in IOL Power Calculations Using Pentacam, IOLMaster, and ANTERION

Photo Credit: Ogtay Mammadov

The following is a summary of “Comparison of measurements and calculated lens power using three biometers: a Scheimpflug tomographer with partial coherence interferometry and two swept source optical coherence tomographers,” published in the September 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Ang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing 3 devices, the Pentacam AXL Wave, IOLMaster 700, and ANTERION, for their measurements and calculating the recommended intraocular lens (IOL) power using the Barrett Formulae.

They conducted a retrospective study on patients who had biometric measurements with the Pentacam AXL Wave, IOLMaster 700, and ANTERION. Flat/steep keratometry (K1/K2), anterior chamber depth (ACD), and axial length (AL) were recorded and compared, with IOL power calculated using the Barrett formula.

The results showed that 252 eyes from 153 patients were included in the study. The IOLMaster had the highest acquisition rate. The Pentacam recorded the shortest mean axial length, while the IOLMaster measured the highest mean keratometry, and the ANETERION measured the highest ACD. Around 35-45% of patients had the same recommended sphere of IOL power across devices, while 30-40% saw a one-step higher recommendation from the Pentacam and ANTERION. Half of the patients had the same toric-cylinder IOL power recommendation.

Investigators concluded their measurements are not interchangeable, while the Pentacam AXL Wave, IOLMaster 700, and ANTERION provide reliable IOL power data. For emmetropia, choosing the first plus IOL power when using Pentacam and ANTERION aligns closer with IOLMaster recommendations.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03658-5