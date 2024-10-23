Controlled Exercise Benefits in Managing SCD

Photo Credit: BartekSzewczyk

The following is a summary of “Exercise and training in sickle cell disease: Safety, potential benefits, and recommendations,” published in the August 2024 issue of Hematology by Connes et al.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder with complex pathophysiological mechanisms that lead to issues like vaso-occlusive crises, chronic pain, chronic hemolytic anemia, and vascular complications. These factors require careful consideration for exercise and physical activity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study clarifying the safety, potential benefits, and recommendations for exercise and training in individuals with SCD.

They reviewed existing literature and findings regarding exercise in patients with SCD. This included assessing the exercise capacity and tolerance of these individuals and examining the biological changes that may occur during acute intense exercise.

The results showed that patients with SCD often experience decreased exercise capacity and tolerance. Intense exercise can lead to biological changes, such as acidosis, increased oxidative stress, and dehydration, which might raise the risk of red blood cell sickling and acute clinical issues. However, recent findings indicate that controlled exercise training is safe and well-tolerated by patients with SCD. Engaging in regular endurance exercises of submaximal intensity or incorporating resistance training has been shown to enhance cardiorespiratory and muscle function, potentially improving the quality of life for those with SCD.

Investigators concluded that exercise recommendations for SCD should be tailored based on thorough evaluations. Gradual progression, warm-ups, cool-downs, and hydration are essential. Exercise training could be an excellent strategy for managing SCD and deserves further exploration.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajh.27454