Correlation Between Age-Related Eye Disease and Ambient Air Pollution

The following is a summary of “Association between ambient air pollution and age-related macular degeneration: a meta-analysis,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Wu et al.

Previous studies have explored how air pollution relates to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) but disagreed with the findings.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing the connection between ambient air pollution and AMD.

They used PubMed, EMBASE, and Web of Science databases between January 2000 and January 2024 and searched for relevant English-language studies. Included studies were peer-reviewed using various study designs (cross-sectional, prospective, retrospective, and case-control) to examine the link between air pollution and AMD. Two authors independently extracted data and evaluated the study quality. A random-effects model calculated pooled odds ratios with covariate adjustments, testing for study heterogeneity.

The results looked into 358 studies. However, only eight were included, where PM 2.5 and AMD were included in 4 studies, while three explored NO 2 or ozone (O 3 ) and AMD. Pooled odds ratios were 1.16 (CI: 1.11–1.21) for PM 2.5 , 1.17 (CI: 1.09–1.25) for NO 2 , and 1.06 (CI: 1.05–1.07) for O 3 .

Investigators concluded that there is a potential link and not a direct cause between PM 2.5 , NO 2 , O 3 exposure and AMD risk.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03465-y