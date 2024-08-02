Correlation Between Pulse Wave Velocity and All-Cause Mortality in Critically Ill Patients with NSAH

The following is a summary of ”Association between estimation of pulse wave velocity and all-cause mortality in critically ill patients with non-traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage: an analysis based on the MIMIC-IV database,” published in the August 2024 issue of Neurology by Li et al.

While estimated pulse wave velocity (ePWV) predicts cardiovascular death, its link to overall mortality in patients with non-traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhages (NSAH) is unknown.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine if ePWV affected mortality in patients with NSAH.

They included 644 participants from the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV (MIMIC-IV) database. The Kaplan–Meier method compared survival between low and high ePWV groups. The Cox proportional hazards model assessed the link between ePWV and inpatient mortality in critically ill patients with NSAH. The Restricted Cubic Spline (RCS) model analyzed the dose-response relationship. Multivariate Cox regression identified independent prognostic factors. Finally, the effect of ePWV on inpatient mortality across different subgroups was evaluated using stratified analysis.

The results showed that participants were divided into low and high-ePWV level groups. Survival analysis revealed that high ePWV had a lower survival rate than low ePWV. After adjustment, low ePWV was significantly associated with a reduced risk of inpatient mortality among patients with NSAH (HR = 0.54, 95% CI = 0.32–0.89, P=0.016). Additionally, the RCS model demonstrated a linear increase in inpatient mortality risk with higher ePWV values.

Investigators concluded that elevated ePWV independently increased inpatient mortality and predicted clinical outcomes in patients with NSAH.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1451116/full