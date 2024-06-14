Correlations Between ss-PERG, HFA, and RGC Thickness in Suspects with Glaucoma

The following is a summary of “Correlations between steady-state pattern electroretinogram and humphrey visual field analyzer global indices and their associations with retinal ganglion cell layer-inner plexiform layer thickness in glaucoma suspects,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Tirsi et al.

The steady-state pattern electroretinogram (ss-PERG) is an eye test that could spot problems with retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) in people with suspected glaucoma and a normal (24-2) Humphrey Visual Fields (HFA).

Researchers conducted a prospective study analyzing if ss-PERF could detect RGC issues in glaucoma suspects with normal HFA.

They identified glaucoma suspects based on their optic disc appearance and normal HFA results. Patients underwent comprehensive eye examinations, including optical coherence tomography (OCT) and ss-PERG measurements. Investigators analyzed ss-PERG parameters like Magnitude (Mag), Magnitude D (MagD), and MagD/Mag ratio and studied their relationships with HFA and OCT measurements.

The results included 25 patients (49 eyes), and they found that 15 eyes showed abnormal ss-PERG parameters. These eyes had significant differences in HFA 24-2 results, retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness, and thickness of the ganglion cell layer and inner plexiform layer (GCL + IPL) compared to eyes with normal ss-PERG parameters. The ss-PERG parameters were strongly correlated with HFA indices (24-2 VF mean deviation (MD) and Visual Field Index (VFI), as well as 10-2 VF MD after controlling). They were predictive of GCL + IPL thickness. The MagD/Mag ratio was particularly notable for predicting GCL + IPL thickness changes, and 10-2 VF MD did not.

Investigators concluded that ss-PERG is highly correlated with HFA results and can predict GCL + IPL thickness changes among glaucoma suspects. The findings highlight the potential of ss-PERG as a sensitive and valuable tool in diagnosing and monitoring glaucoma suspects, complementing existing diagnostic methods.

Source: hindawi.com/journals/joph/2024/2443887