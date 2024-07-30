Costs of HF and Edema in Patiromer and Users of SZC

The following is a summary of “Heart failure and edema costs in patiromer and SZC users,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Kleinman et al.

Earlier studies hinted that patiromer and sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (SZC) users might have different real-world risks for heart failure (HF) hospitalizations and edema-related ED visits or hospitalizations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand the differences and evaluate the economic impact of patiromer and SZC.

They used data from Optum’s de-identified Clinformatics® Data Mart (CDM) Database to create a model that estimates economic differences (25.1 and 45.8; difference 10.7 [95% CI2: 2.6-18.8]) and edema rates (3.4 and 7.1; difference 3.6 [95% CI: 1.7-7.1]) rates/100 person-years for patiromer and SZC from previous studies with 2019-2021 cost data, adjusted to 2021 U.S. dollars.

The results showed that with average cost, patiromer showed potential savings of $1,428 per person per year (PPPY; 95% CI: -$1,508 to $4,652). Respective costs PPPY for patiromer vs. SZC was $8.526 vs. $12,622 (difference $4,096 [95% CI: $1,160-$7,320]) for HF hospitalization and edema events, and $10,649 vs. $7,981 (difference -$2,668) for potassium binders, totaling $19,175 for patiromer vs. $20,603 for SZC.

Investigators concluded that when event rates were low, differences in drug costs were balanced out by hospitalization and ED costs. The model was mainly influenced by HF hospitalization costs and less by edema ED visit costs. A limitation was potential differences in CDM data from the original work.

Source: journals.lww.com/kidney360/abstract/9900/heart_failure_and_edema_costs_in_patiromer_and_szc.409.aspx