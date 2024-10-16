COVID-19 Infection Tied to Ongoing Cognitive and Health Challenges

Photo Credit: peterschreiber.media

The following is a summary of “Temporal trajectories of long-COVID symptoms in adults with 22 months follow-up in a prospective cohort study in Norway,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Ellingjord-Dale et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to address the lack of large studies on long-COVID symptoms with pre-COVID-19 symptom measurements, aiming to better define long-COVID.

They assessed participants aged 18-96 in Norway, recruited from March 2020, via social media, direct invitations, and nationwide media outreach; 14 cognitive and somatic symptoms were assessed at baseline and during 4 follow-ups up to 22 months. SARS-CoV-2 testing status was gathered either from a mandatory national registry or through self-reports.

The results showed that 15,737 participants had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test after follow-up, 67,305 had a negative test, and 37,563 remained untested. Positive participants had more persistent symptoms compared to negative 1 month after infection. Memory problems were reported more frequently (3-6 months: adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 6.8, CI = 5.7-8.1; >18 months: aOR = 9.4, CI = 4.1-22), as well as concentration issues (3-6 months: aOR = 4.1, CI = 3.5-4.7; >18 months: aOR = 4.4, CI = 2.0-9.7), along with fatigue, dyspnea, anosmia, and dysgeusia.

They concluded that COVID-19 was linked to cognitive symptoms, anosmia, dysgeusia, dyspnea, fatigue, and deteriorating overall health up to 22 months post-infection, even after adjusting for pre-existing symptoms.

