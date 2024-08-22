Current Practices and Barriers in Post-ICU Follow-Up for PICS Detection

The following is a summary of “Post-intensive care syndrome screening: a French multicentre survey,” published in the July 2024 issue of Critical Care by Agbakou et al.

Post-intensive care syndrome (PICS), characterized by persistent physical, cognitive, and mental health issues after ICU discharge, is gaining recognition as a critical healthcare concern, though screening data remains limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study outlining post-ICU screening practices in France, focusing on the availability of visits and the evaluations conducted during the visits.

They conducted a 43-item questionnaire by emailing in French ICUs. Each ICU received 1 survey directed to either the head or the intensivist responsible for follow-up visits.

The result showed 161 (63.9%) completed the survey out of 252 invited ICUs, with 46 (28.6%) offering follow-up visits. Typically, a single visit led by an intensivist was scheduled for 3 to 6 months after ICU discharge, and about 50 patients per year per ICU were admitted, of which roughly 5% were admitted. The primary criteria for follow-up included an ICU stay or IMV lasting over 48 hours, cardiac arrest, septic shock, and ARDS. Among ICUs providing visits, 80% employed validated tools to screen for PICS; of the 115 ICUs not offering follow-up, 50 (43.5%) planned to introduce PICS within the year. The main barriers included insufficient staff and equipment and a need for more priority for PICS screening. Half of the ICUs offering visits were part of an established post-ICU care network, with another 17% working to create one. Challenges faced in forming the networks included low professional interest and insufficient PICS training.

Investigators concluded that while only a small fraction of survivors in ICUs received PICS follow-up, upcoming plans and recent French health recommendations are expected to improve the availability and standardization of post-ICU care.

Source: annalsofintensivecare.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13613-024-01341-y