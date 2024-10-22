Delivery Modes and Risks in Women with Deep Endometriosis

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Birth register for deep endometriosis (BiRDeE): first analysis and recommendations,” published in the September 2024 issue of Endometriosis by Enzelsberger et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to establish an international birth register for deep endometriosis (DE) to assist in counseling affected women regarding delivery modes and individual risks associated with delivery and peripartum parameters.

They performed the BiRDeE study (Birth Register for Deep Endometriosis), based on a patient registry of women with singleton live births following a diagnosis of DE, including both operated and non-operated cases. The initial data extracted were analyzed using descriptive statistics and logistic regression methods.

The results showed that by January 2023, 10 study centers had recorded 209 entries, with 165 deemed suitable for analysis. The cesarean section was performed in 49.1% of cases, primarily elective due to known DE, the median gestational age at delivery was 40 weeks (interquartile range [IQR] 39–41), and the preterm delivery rate was 10.9%. The Apgar scores at 5 minutes were below 7 in 4 instances, and no umbilical artery pH values were recorded below 7.00 (the lowest was 7.08) with no bladder or bowel injuries, aside Obstetric anal sphincter injuries (OASIS), were reported.

They concluded that DE was not a contraindication for vaginal delivery, and the delivery method should be determined collaboratively after providing sufficient information on the benefits and potential complications, with encouraging neonatal outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949838424000203