Development of Ac-doped biocompatible nanoparticles for targeted alpha therapy.

Jun 03, 2024

  • Miguel Toro-González

    Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Ngozi Akingbesote

    Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 06510, USA.

    Amber Bible

    Biological and Environmental Systems Science Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Debjani Pal

    Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Brian Sanders

    Biological and Environmental Systems Science Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Alexander S Ivanov

    Physical Sciences Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Santa Jansone-Popova

    Physical Sciences Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Ilja Popovs

    Physical Sciences Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Paul Benny

    Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA.

    Rachel Perry

    Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 06510, USA.

    Sandra Davern

    Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 1 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, USA. davernsm@ornl.gov.

