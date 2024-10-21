Differential Gene Expression in T Cells After Influenza Vaccination

Photo Credit: brightstars

The following is a summary of “Similar humoral responses but distinct CD4+ T cell transcriptomic profiles in older adults elicited by MF59 adjuvanted and high dose influenza vaccines,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Quach et al.

Older adults with impaired responses to influenza vaccination result in the preferential recommendation of MF59-adjuvanted (MF59Flu) or high-dose (HDFlu) vaccine in the United States.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to specify the transcriptomic profiles of CD4+ T cells isolated from 234 recipients (≥ 65 years) of either MF59Flu or HDFlu vaccine, both before and after 28 days of vaccination

They isolated CD4+ T cells from older people who received either MF59Flu or HDFlu vaccines and identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the cells after vaccination.

The results showed 412 DEGs were found in CD4+ T cells from MF59Flu recipients, compared to 645 HDFlu recipients. The DEGs in MF59Flu recipients were significantly enriched in 14 KEGG pathways, all of which exhibited downregulation. Conversely, HDFlu recipients displayed enrichment in 11 upregulated and 20 downregulated pathways. Both vaccine groups had 50 upregulated and 75 downregulated genes, which were enriched in 7 KEGG pathways. The remaining DEGs included 287 specifics to MF59Flu and 520 specifics to HDFlu. Additionally, no significant correlation was found between DEGs and influenza A/H3N2-specific hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers.

Investigators concluded the identified DEGs had a restricted role in individual protection against influenza.

