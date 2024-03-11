Discussing sexual health with patients eligible for spine surgery: An online survey in spine surgeon and pain physicians.

Spinal pain syndromes have a severe impact on the patient’s sex life, contributing to a decrease in sexual function and sexual satisfaction. Despite the importance of sexual health on mental and physical wellbeing, sexual health is rarely discussed during consultations.

The aim of this study is to explore to what extent influencing factors can alter the discussion about sexual health during consultations. More specifically, we will evaluate the influence of healthcare profession, sex of the patient and the surgical approach that is proposed.

An online survey was sent to neurosurgeons, pain physicians and orthopedists in Belgium and The Netherlands in April 2019. Participants were asked about; counseling routine, knowledge, and opinion on sexual health. Answers were scored on a 5-point Likert scale. Independence between the response levels and type of surgery as well as profession were tested.

In total, 350 respondents were approached of whom 57 completed the survey. The majority of respondents (61.4%) indicated that they rarely or never discussed sexual disturbances. Profession and type of surgery had an influence on discussing erectile dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation, and alterations in orgasms. Thirty-five percent of healthcare providers considered it the patient’s responsibility to bring up the subject of sexual health.

Sexual health is rarely addressed by healthcare providers during spinal care. Profession as well as type of surgery seems to play a role on whether sexual health is discussed during consultations.

© 2024 The Authors.

