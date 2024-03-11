SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Discussing sexual health with patients eligible for spine surgery: An online survey in spine surgeon and pain physicians.

Mar 11, 2024

Contributors: Lisa Goudman, David van Schaik, Tjeerd Jager, Maarten Moens, Thierry Scheerlinck

CONTRIBUTORS

  • Lisa Goudman

    STIMULUS Research Group, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Center for Neurosciences (C4N), Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Pain in Motion (PAIN) Research Group, Department of Physiotherapy, Human Physiology and Anatomy, Faculty of Physical Education and Physiotherapy, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Research Foundation-Flanders (FWO), 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    David van Schaik

    Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Tjeerd Jager

    Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Maarten Moens

    STIMULUS Research Group, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Center for Neurosciences (C4N), Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Pain in Motion (PAIN) Research Group, Department of Physiotherapy, Human Physiology and Anatomy, Faculty of Physical Education and Physiotherapy, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 103, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Department of Radiology, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

    Thierry Scheerlinck

    Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Laarbeeklaan 101, 1090, Brussels, Belgium.

