Distinct COVID-19 Sequelae for Precision Phenotyping in Early Clinical and Proteomic Predictors

The following is a summary of “Precision symptom phenotyping identifies early clinical and proteomic predictors of distinct COVID-19 sequelae,” published in the June 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Epsi, et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate whether analyzing inflammatory profiles in recovered patients could help characterize and predict post-COVID conditions (PCC).

They analyzed 1,988 SARS-CoV-2 positive U.S. Military Health System beneficiaries with detailed post-COVID symptom scores through principal component analysis (PCA) followed by K-means clustering, distinct symptom clusters among those reporting moderate-to-severe symptoms six months after infection were identified.

The results showed three symptom-based clusters: a sensory cluster (loss of smell and/or taste), a fatigue/difficulty thinking cluster, and a difficulty breathing/exercise intolerance cluster. Patients in the sensory cluster were exclusively outpatients at their initial COVID-19 presentation. The difficulty breathing cluster exhibited a higher obesity rate and COVID-19 hospitalization risk compared to no/mild symptoms at six months post-infection. Multinomial regression associated early post-infection D-dimer and IL-1RA elevation with fatigue/difficulty thinking and elevated ICAM-1 concentrations with sensory symptoms.

Investigators found three distinct groups of patients with long COVID based on symptoms, associated risk factors, and early inflammatory markers.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae318/7696941