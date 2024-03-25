SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Early experience with the new DORA daridorexant in patients with insomnia disorder and comorbid mental disturbances: Results of a naturalistic study with 3 months follow-up.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Laura Palagini,Gaspare Alfi,Riccardo Gurrieri,Eric Annuzzi,Valerio Caruso,Matteo Gambini,Giovanna Grenno,Marco Trivella,Silvio Presta,Mario Miniati,Stefano Pini,Giulio Perugi,Angelo Gemignani

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Laura Palagini

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Gaspare Alfi

    Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular, and Critical Area Pathology, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Riccardo Gurrieri

    Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular, and Critical Area Pathology, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Eric Annuzzi

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Valerio Caruso

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Matteo Gambini

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Giovanna Grenno

    Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular, and Critical Area Pathology, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Marco Trivella

    Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular, and Critical Area Pathology, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Silvio Presta

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Mario Miniati

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Stefano Pini

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Giulio Perugi

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Angelo Gemignani

    Department of Neuroscience, Section of Psychiatry, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular, and Critical Area Pathology, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement