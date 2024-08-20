Early Oxidative Damage Higher in Donors of DCD and 1-Year Graft Function in DBD Kidney Transplants

The following is a summary of “Donor-Dependent Variations in Systemic Oxidative Stress and Their Association with One-Year Graft Outcomes in Kidney Transplantation,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Rodriguez-Sanchez et al.

Oxidative stress is a leading cause of complications like delayed graft function and rejection after kidney transplant (KT), but not sure about the role in long-term outcomes.

Researchers conducted a prospective study investigating oxidative damage and antioxidant defense dynamics after kidney transplantation and to determine their impact on long-term graft outcomes.

They categorized 41 recipients of KT over 12 months by the type of donation. OxyScore and AntioxyScore indexes were used to measure oxidative status by verifying biomarkers of oxidative damage and antioxidant defense. Donor types included donation after brain death (DBD [61.0%]), donation after circulatory death (DCD [26.8%]), and living donation (LD [12.1%]).

The results showed that early on after transplantation, more oxidative damage, especially in recipients of DCD, than in patients with DBD and LD. The multivariate adjustments confirmed that damage was linked to delayed graft function, donor kidney function, and induction therapy with anti-thymocyte globulin. However, with no differences in antioxidant defense, lower oxidative damage on day 7 predicted better graft function in 1 year post-transplant only in recipients of DBD.

Investigators concluded that kidney donations after circulatory death led to more immediate oxidative damage post-transplant and found that lower oxidative damage early on was linked to better graft function a year later, but mainly for donations after brain death.

Source: karger.com/ajn/article-abstract/doi/10.1159/000539509/908989/Donor-Dependent-Variations-in-Systemic-Oxidative