Early Use of Mechanical CPR in OHCA Improves Outcomes

Photo Credit: choja

The following is a summary of the study “Early prehospital mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation use for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest: an observational study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Liu et al.

Mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) devices have become widely used in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) scenarios. Researchers conducted an observational study to assess whether the timing of mechanical CPR device setup affects patient outcomes, specifically the return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) and survival at 24 hours.

This retrospective review of nontraumatic cardiac arrest cases from January to December 2022 collected key factors such as patient demographics, intervention-related data, and time intervals for mechanical CPR. Using univariate and multivariable regression methods, it compared outcomes between patients who achieved ROSC and those who did not.

During the study period, 1,680 patients received mechanical CPR. The findings indicated that reducing the time between the initiation of manual chest compressions and mechanical CPR setup was associated with improved outcomes, particularly in patients with an initial shockable rhythm. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis revealed that setup time could predict ROSC and 24-hour survival in this subgroup, with areas under the curve of 60.8% and 63.9%, respectively. The optimal setup time cutoff for patients with a shockable rhythm was identified as 395.5 seconds.

The study concluded that early initiation of mechanical CPR positively correlates with better outcomes in OHCA patients. Specifically, the time between manual compressions and device setup is a key predictor of ROSC and short-term survival in patients with shockable rhythms.

Source: bmcemergmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12873-024-01115-6