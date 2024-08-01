Early weight-bearing after ankle surgery may be as effective and more cost-efficient than delayed weight-bearing

1. Patients in the early weight-bearing group showed better recovery than those in the delayed weight-bearing group at 4 months post-randomization.

2. Early weight-bearing was more cost-effective with comparable adverse outcomes.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Study Rundown: Patients recovering from ankle surgery have traditionally been advised to avoid walking for 6 weeks, a strategy known as delayed weight-bearing. An alternative approach, early weight-bearing, allows walking 2 weeks post-surgery and may offer better rehabilitation outcomes. This randomized controlled trial aimed to evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of early weight-bearing compared to delayed weight-bearing. The primary outcome of this study was ankle function measured using the Olerud and Molander Ankle Score (OMAS) at 4 months, while a key secondary outcome was cost from the National Health Service (NHS) hospitals. According to study results, early weight-bearing was non-inferior and had a high likelihood of being cost-effective compared to delayed weight-bearing. Although this study was well done, the clinicians were not blinded to the patient-intervention pairings, which may introduce bias.

Click to read the study in The Lancet

Relevant Reading: Weight-Bearing and Mobilization in the Postoperative Care of Ankle Fractures: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials and Cohort Studies

In-depth [randomized controlled trial]: Between Jan 13, 2020, and Oct 29, 2021, 2218 patients were screened for eligibility across 23 UK hospitals. Included were patients ≥ 18 years old who underwent surgery for an unstable ankle fracture. Altogether, 480 patients (243 in early weight-bearing and 237 in delayed weight-bearing) were included in the final analysis. The primary outcome of ankle function at 4 months was non-inferior, and potentially superior, in the early weight-bearing group than in the delayed weight-bearing group (65.9 vs. 61.2, mean difference 4.47, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.58-8.37, p=0.024). The secondary outcome revealed that early weight-bearing was likely to be more cost-effective (mean cost £725 for early weight-bearing vs. £785 for late weight-bearing). Complications in both groups were comparable. Overall, findings from this study suggest that early weight-bearing is a clinically effective and cost-efficient rehabilitation strategy for patients recovering from ankle surgery.

Image: PD

©2024 2 Minute Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. No works may be reproduced without expressed written consent from 2 Minute Medicine, Inc. Inquire about licensing here. No article should be construed as medical advice and is not intended as such by the authors or by 2 Minute Medicine, Inc.