Educational Strategies for Heart Failure Outcomes in Reduced Nonvalvular Ejection Fraction

The following is a summary of “Improving therapeutic outcomes in heart failure with reduced nonvalvular ejection fraction: A clinical study of heart failure education intervention,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Tian et al.

Patient education about their disease has been proven to enhance understanding and self-care, improve outcomes, and reduce complications in various medical conditions.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to determine whether providing education about reduced ejection fraction would improve the outcomes of patients with heart failure.

They included 60 patients with reduced ejection fraction and randomly assigned them to either the observation group (receiving heart failure education) or the control group (receiving standard care). The study assessed treatment outcomes, physical and cardiac indicators, coagulation function, self-management scores, and adverse cardiovascular event rates.

The results showed that the total adequate proportion was 96.67%, significantly higher than the control group’s 76.67% (P<0.05). After treatment, the observational group showed lower hs-CRP, IL-6 LVEDV, LVESV, PT, APTT, and TT values. The cardiac index, LVEF, and self-management scale were higher in the observation group (P<0.05). The observation group also had a lower incidence of adverse cardiovascular events (6.67%) compared to the control group (20.00%, P<0.05).

Investigators concluded that heart failure education intervention significantly improves outcomes and enhances self-management for patients with reduced ejection fraction.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/clc.24265