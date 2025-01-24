Effect of Low-Dose Aspirin on Preterm Birth Prevention

Photo Credit: smartstock

The following is a summary of “Low-dose aspirin use in low-risk nulliparous pregnancies: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in the January 2025 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Wodoslawsky et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of low-dose aspirin in preventing adverse outcomes in low-risk, nulliparous singleton pregnancies.



They analyzed the incidence of preterm delivery at less than 37 weeks as the primary outcome. Summary measures were reported as relative risk (RR) or mean difference (MD) with a 95% CI.

The results showed that low-dose aspirin was not significantly associated with preterm birth at less than 37 weeks (RR 0.90, 95% CI 0.73–1.09) or less than 34 weeks (RR 0.62, 95% CI 0.37–1.05) in 27,075 nulliparous low-risk pregnancies. Patients taking 100 mg daily before 16 weeks had a significantly lower risk of preterm birth at less than 37 weeks (RR 0.45, 95% CI 0.35–0.59), while those starting after 16 weeks had a lower risk (RR 0.88, 95% CI 0.80–0.97). Aspirin 100 mg daily was associated with a lower risk of preterm birth at less than 37 weeks compared to 60-81 mg daily (RR 0.39, 95% CI 0.31–0.48). No significant differences were found in hypertensive disorders, perinatal, or neonatal death.

Investigators found that low-dose aspirin at 100 mg daily reduced the incidence of preterm birth at less than 37 weeks in low-risk, nulliparous pregnancies. Initiating aspirin before 16 weeks was most beneficial.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2589933324003215