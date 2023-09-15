Effect of Painted Playgrounds on Preschoolers’ PA and FMS

The following is a summary of “Painted playgrounds for preschoolers’ physical activity and fundamental motor skill improvement: a randomized controlled pilot trial of effectiveness,” published in the September 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Webster et al.

Preschoolers’ physical activity (PA) and fundamental motor skills (FMS) are below recommended levels, so interventions are needed to increase both.

Researchers started a retrospective study to examine the effects of an environmental and capacity-building intervention on child FMS, PA, and sedentary behavior at early childhood education (ECE) centers.

They conducted a randomized controlled trial involving four ECE centers and randomly assigned an intervention group or wait-list control. Teachers at intervention centers used stencils to spray paint playgrounds and facilitate FMS practice. Follow-up assessments (6-8 weeks after baseline) with measuring physical activity time and sedentary behavior (via accelerometry) and assessed FMS used the Test of Gross Motor Development (TGMD-3) at both baseline and follow-up. A repeated measures linear model was used to determine the effects of painted playgrounds. Feasibility was evaluated through stencil engagement via direct observation and satisfaction surveys.

The results showed 51 preschoolers (mean age 4.3 ± 0.6 years; 43.1% male) completed baseline assessments. There were no changes in PA or sedentary behavior (all confidence intervals contained 0) between the control and intervention groups. Intervention children improved ball skill, locomotor, and overall TGMD-3 percentile scores at follow-up (all CIs had 0) while not in the control group. There was no change in FMS between the control and intervention groups (confidence intervals contained 0). During free play, boys and girls interacted with different stencils. Directors and teachers reported that children incorporated academic concepts and initiated games, with teachers promoting more PA opportunities on the playground.

They concluded that the mediation did not significantly affect PA, FMS, or sedentary behavior, but minor FMS improvements were found.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-023-04260-2