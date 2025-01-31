Effective Visual and Refractive Outcomes with Spherical ICL and LASIK

Photo Credit: romanzaiets

The following is a summary of “Spherical implantable collamer lens with postoperative adjunctive LASIK in the treatment of high compound hyperopic astigmatism,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess refractive and visual outcomes of spherical Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) implantation followed by planned postoperative adjunctive laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) in treating high compound hyperopic astigmatism.

They included eyes with ≥ 3.50 D hyperopia and ≥ 2.00 D astigmatism, which underwent surgery involving a spherical ICL followed by planned adjunctive LASIK. Outcome measures assessed included postoperative uncorrected (UDVA) and corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA), manifest refraction, spherical (SEQ) and defocus equivalent (DEQ), efficacy index, safety index, and astigmatism vector analyses.

The results showed that 48 eyes had a mean preoperative sphere of 6.18 ± 1.35 D and mean cylinder of 2.69 ± 0.89 D. Post-ICL and LASIK, 94% of eyes achieved a UDVA within 1 line of preoperative CDVA. The efficacy and safety indices were 0.94 ± 0.13 and 1.00 ± 0.13, respectively. Postoperative SEQ was near-emmetropic (mean −0.03 ± 0.43 D), with a high predictability (R2 = 0.89). 93.8% and 100% of eyes met target SEQ within 0.75 D and 1.00 D, respectively. Additionally, 87.5% and 100% of eyes achieved target cylinder within 0.50 D and 0.75 D.

Investigators concluded the combined approach of spherical ICLs followed by adjunctive LASIK demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in achieving good early visual and refractive outcomes in patients with high compound hyperopic astigmatism, particularly in settings where toric hyperopic ICLs were unavailable.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03828-5