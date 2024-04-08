SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Effectiveness of self-financed rotavirus vaccines on acute gastroenteritis primary care episodes using real-world data in Spain: a propensity score-matched analysis of cohort study.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Mónica López-Lacort,Cintia Muñoz-Quiles,Javier Díez-Domingo,Alejandro Orrico-Sánchez

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Mónica López-Lacort

    Vaccine Research Unit, Fundación Para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana, FISABIO-Public Health, Avda. Cataluña, 21. 46020, Valencia, Spain.

    CIBER de Epidemiología y Salud Pública, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain.

    Cintia Muñoz-Quiles

    Vaccine Research Unit, Fundación Para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana, FISABIO-Public Health, Avda. Cataluña, 21. 46020, Valencia, Spain. cintia.munoz@fisabio.es.

    CIBER de Epidemiología y Salud Pública, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain. cintia.munoz@fisabio.es.

    Javier Díez-Domingo

    Vaccine Research Unit, Fundación Para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana, FISABIO-Public Health, Avda. Cataluña, 21. 46020, Valencia, Spain.

    CIBER de Epidemiología y Salud Pública, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain.

    Universidad Católica de Valencia San Vicente Mártir, Carrer de Quevedo, 2, 46001, Valencia, Spain.

    Alejandro Orrico-Sánchez

    Vaccine Research Unit, Fundación Para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana, FISABIO-Public Health, Avda. Cataluña, 21. 46020, Valencia, Spain.

    CIBER de Epidemiología y Salud Pública, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain.

    Universidad Católica de Valencia San Vicente Mártir, Carrer de Quevedo, 2, 46001, Valencia, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement