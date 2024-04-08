Effectiveness of self-financed rotavirus vaccines on acute gastroenteritis primary care episodes using real-world data in Spain: a propensity score-matched analysis of cohort study.

The objective of this study was to estimate, by a novel spatiotemporal approach in an environment of non-funded rotavirus (RV) vaccines, the RV vaccine effectiveness (VE) to prevent acute gastroenteritis primary care (AGE-PC)-attended episodes, demonstrating how indirect protection leads to underestimation of direct VE under high vaccine coverage (VC). This population-based retrospective cohort study used electronic healthcare registries including all children 2 months-5 years old, born from 2009 to 2018 in the Valencia Region (Spain). Direct RV VE preventing AGE-PC episodes was estimated using propensity score matching and Poisson regressions stratified by VC, adjusted by age and calendar season. Indirect VE was estimated by Poisson regression comparing AGE-PC rates in unvaccinated children among the different VC levels. A total of 563,442 children were included for the RV VC estimation; of them, 360,576 were included in the birth-cohort for VE analysis. RV VC showed strong variability among districts and seasons, rising on average from 21% in 2009/2010 to 55% in 2017/2018. The highest direct VE was found in vaccinated children from districts with 0-30% RV VC (16.4%) and the lowest in those from districts with ≥ 70% RV VC (9.7%). The indirect protection in unvaccinated children raised from 6 to 16.6% for those living with 20-30% and ≥ 70% VC, respectively.

Considering that RV is the causative agent in 20% of AGE cases, a direct effectiveness of 82% preventing AGE-PC episodes due to RV could be deduced using a novel spatiotemporal approach. A reduction of 17% of AGE-PC episodes in unvaccinated was observed in areas with VC over 70% because of indirect protection.

• The effectiveness of RV vaccines preventing hospitalizations due to RV-acute gastroenteritis (RV-AGE) has been extensively studied. However, RV also burdens the primary care (PC) setting, and data on vaccine effectiveness (VE) in preventing AGE-PC visits are scarce. • The RV vaccine distribution in Spain (non-funded), with large differences in vaccine coverage (VC) among healthcare districts, provides an ideal scenario to assess the actual VE in preventing AGE-PC consultations, including the direct and indirect protection.

• A direct effectiveness of 82% preventing AGE-PC episodes due to RV could be deduced using a novel spatiotemporal approach. A reduction of 17% of AGE-PC episodes in unvaccinated was observed in areas with high VC because of indirect protection. • These findings, together with existing data on the impact on hospitalizations due to RV-AGE, offer valuable insights for implementing vaccination initiatives in countries that have not yet commenced such programs.

