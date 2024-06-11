Effects of LE8 Connection Between SES and Adult Depression

The following is a summary of “Influence of Life’s Essential 8 on the link between socioeconomic status and depression in adults: a mediation analysis,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Zhang et al.

Low socioeconomic status (SES) is linked to higher depression risk, but the influence of cardiovascular health (CVH) is unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating Life’s Essential 8 (LE8), an updated CVH measure, which mediates the SES-depression link in a national adult sample.

They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) (2013 and 2018). Logistic regression was used to analyze SES and LE8’s relation to clinically relevant depression (CRD). Linear regression assessed the correlation between SES and LE8. Mediation analyses were also conducted to explore the mediating effect of LE8 on SES and CRD, which are associated with sex, age, and race.

The results showed 4,745 participants with complete PHQ-9 surveys and high SES values had a higher risk of CRD (OR=0.21; 95% CI: 0.136 to 0.325, P<0.01). The LE8 mediated 22.13% of the SES-CRD association, with varying effects across sex and age groups. The LE8’s mediating effect was significant across most racial subgroups except for Mexican Americans.

Investigators concluded LE8 may mediate the link between SES and CRD, and the mediation could vary based on the participant’s race.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05738-8