Effects of Lifetime Psilocybin Use on Recent Hypertension Vary by Race and Ethnicity

The following is a summary of “Race and ethnicity moderate the associations between lifetime psilocybin use and past year hypertension,” published in the May 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Jones et al.

Hypertension is a significant global health issue, especially affecting racial and ethnic minorities who experience higher rates and worse outcomes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the correlation between classic psychedelics, like psilocybin, and protective effects against hypertension.

They used data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2005 and 2014 to assess the correlation between race and ethnicity and classic psychedelic use, specifically psilocybin and hypertension.

The results showed that Hispanic identity played a moderating role in the relationship between psilocybin use and hypertension. However, Non-Hispanic White individuals who used psilocybin showed reduced odds (aOR: 0.83) of hypertension compared to other racial or ethnic groups.

Investigators concluded that the connection between psychedelics and hypertension may vary depending on race and ethnicity. Further research, including longitudinal studies and clinical trials, is essential to determine these differences in more detail and determine any causal relationships.

Source:frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1169686/abstract