Intraprostatic Injection of Tranexamic Acid Decreases Blood Loss During Monopolar Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

The following is a summary of “Intraprostatic Injection of Tranexamic Acid Decrease Blood Loss during Monopolar TURP: A Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial,” published in the May 2024 issue of Urology by Diab et al.

In this randomized, controlled, double-blind trial, the researchers investigated the efficacy of intraprostatic injection of tranexamic acid (TXA) in mitigating blood loss during transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) in patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). About 60 patients aged 50–85 years were enrolled with prostatic weights ranging from 50 to 80 grams. Patients were equally allocated into two groups: Group I received an intraprostatic injection of 1 gram of TXA (Cyklokapron) dissolved in 50 ml of 0.9% saline at multiple sites, while Group II (control) received a 60 ml saline injection. Comprehensive clinical assessments and standard laboratory tests, including screening for TXA hypersensitivity, were conducted for all participants.

The results revealed that Group I exhibited significantly lower intraoperative blood loss and hemoglobin concentration in irrigation fluid immediately post-surgery and at the 6-hour mark postoperatively compared to Group II (P < 0.05). However, no significant differences were observed in coagulation parameters—activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), prothrombin time (PT), fibrinogen level (FB), and thrombin clotting time (TT)—between the groups preoperatively or at 6 and 24 hours postoperatively. Importantly, there were no reported thromboembolic events or other complications in either group.

In conclusion, the intraprostatic injection of TXA during monopolar TURP is a safe intervention with minimal adverse effects, effectively reducing intraoperative blood loss. These findings suggest that TXA could be a valuable adjunct in improving surgical outcomes and patient safety during TURP procedures for BPH.

