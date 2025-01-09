eGDR as a Protective Factor Against Mortality in Different Glycemic Statuses

Photo Credit: Foremniakowski

The following is a summary of “Analyzing the Impact of Glycemic Metabolic Status on Cardiovascular Mortality and All-Cause Mortality Related to the Estimated Glucose Disposal Rate: A Nationwide Cohort Study,” published in the December 2024 issue of Endocrinology by He et al.

The Estimated Glucose Disposal Rate (eGDR) is a marker of insulin resistance linked to increased mortality risks.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the impact of eGDR on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality across various glycemic states, normal fasting glucose [NFG], prediabetes, and diabetes.

They included 46,016 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999–2018). Multivariable Cox regression explored the relationship between eGDR and mortality across different glycemic statuses. Kaplan-Meier and receiver operating characteristic curves were used to assess the cumulative incidence of mortality and the predictive value of eGDR.

The results showed that after an average follow-up of 115 months, 6,906 participants (15.01%) experienced all-cause mortality, and 1,798 (3.91%) deaths were attributed to cardiovascular causes. Higher eGDR levels were associated with reduced mortality rates. After adjusting for confounders, elevated eGDR levels were protective against cardiovascular mortality (HR: 0.92) and all-cause mortality (HR: 0.94). The protective effect of eGDR was more potent in individuals with NFG and prediabetes compared to those with diabetes (P-interaction<0.0001). Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that eGDR was a better predictor of mortality for individuals with NFG and prediabetes than for those with diabetes.

They concluded that eGDR was a protective factor against both cardiovascular and all-cause mortality, with more potent protective effects observed in individuals with NFG and prediabetes compared to those with diabetes.

