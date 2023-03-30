The following is a summary of the “Creating positive experiences of involvement in mental health research,” published in the March 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Richmond, et al.

More and more people in the mental health research community, including donors, researchers, and patients, recognize the value of patient and public involvement (PPI). PPI has been shown to affect researchers positively, but its effect on participants who bring their experiences to the table needs to be better understood.

Four participants with first-hand knowledge of mental health issues worked together to take a retrospective reflective approach for a study that aimed to modify a social network intervention for mental health services. The authors reflected on how their participation impacted them. Around 6 characteristics of involvement (reframing painful memories, recognizing value, practicing reciprocity, bridging gaps, countering stigma, and challenging established narratives) were identified as having positive effects on research quality as well as the people involved in PPI activities.

It’s important to consider people’s unique perspectives on participation when designing and carrying out studies. Then, together, we can translate values into actions that reduce the risk of collateral damage. In this Insightful Perspective, I share some thoughts and ideas to help with that endeavor.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2215036622004308