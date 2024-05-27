SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Encapsulation of gingerol into nanoliposomes: Evaluation of in vitro anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer activity.

May 27, 2024

Experts: Fatima Alshaikh,Ali Al-Samydai,Reem Issa,Walhan Alshaer,Moath Alqaraleh,Lidia K Al-Halaseh,Alaa Alsanabrah,Bayan Y Ghanim,Khaldun M Al Azzam,Nidal A Qinna

  • Fatima Alshaikh

    Pharmacological and Diagnostic Research Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan.

    Ali Al-Samydai

    Pharmacological and Diagnostic Research Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan.

    Reem Issa

    Pharmacological and Diagnostic Research Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan.

    Walhan Alshaer

    Cell Therapy Center, The University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan.

    Moath Alqaraleh

    Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Science, Al-Balqa Applied University, Al-Salt, Jordan.

    Lidia K Al-Halaseh

    Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, Mutah University, Al-Karak, Jordan.

    Alaa Alsanabrah

    Pharmacological and Diagnostic Research Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan.

    Bayan Y Ghanim

    University of Petra Pharmaceutical Center (UPPC), Faculty of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of Petra, Amman, Jordan.

    Khaldun M Al Azzam

    Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, The University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan.

    Nidal A Qinna

    University of Petra Pharmaceutical Center (UPPC), Faculty of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of Petra, Amman, Jordan.

