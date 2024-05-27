Encapsulation of gingerol into nanoliposomes: Evaluation of in vitro anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer activity.

Nanoliposomes (NLs) are ideal carriers for delivering complex molecules and phytochemical products, but ginger by-products, despite their therapeutic benefits, have poor bioavailability due to their low water solubility and stability. Crude ginger extracts (CGEs) and 6-gingerol were individually encapsulated within NLs for in vitro activity assessment. In vitro evaluation of anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory properties of encapsulated 6-gingerol and CGE was performed on healthy human periodontal ligament (PDL) fibroblasts and MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells. Encapsulation efficiency and loading capacity of 6-gingerol reached 25.23% and 2.5%, respectively. NLs were found stable for up to 30 days at 4°C with a gradual load loss of up to 20%. In vitro cytotoxic effect of encapsulated 6-gingerol exceeded 70% in the MDA-MB-231 cell line, in a comparable manner with non-encapsulated 6-gingerol and CGE. The effect of CGE with an IC of 3.11 ± 0.39, 7.14 ± 0.80, and 0.82 ± 0.55 μM and encapsulated 6-gingerol on inhibiting IL-8 was evident, indicating its potential anti-inflammatory activity. Encapsulating 6-gingerol within NLs enhanced its stability and facilitated its biological activity. All compounds, including vitamin C, were equivalent at concentrations below 2 mg/mL, with a slight difference in antioxidant activity. The concentrations capable of inhibiting 50% of 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) substrate were comparable.© 2024 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Author admin