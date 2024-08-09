Enhanced Benefits of a New High-Performance Ring-Gantry CBCT Imaging System for Patients with PCa

The following is a summary of “Added value of a new high-performance ring-gantry CBCT imaging system for prostate cancer patients,” published in the July 2024 issue of Oncology by Kunnen et al.

The HyperSight Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) system offers superior image quality for prostate cancer (PCa) imaging compared to conventional ring gantry CBCT, making it suitable for dose calculations despite its significant additional costs. This study aims to evaluate the added value of HyperSight CBCT imaging over conventional CBCT regarding organ visibility in the male pelvic region.

This prospective clinical study included 20 patients with prostate cancer. For each patient, three CBCT scans, comprising HyperSight and conventional CBCT, were acquired on consecutive days. About 4 observers evaluated the scans for the visibility of the prostate, bladder, rectum, and seminal vesicles. Visibility was scored on a scale of 1 to 5, and axial slices where organs were hard to delineate were annotated. Observers also assessed whether the CBCT scans were of sufficient quality for an online adaptive radiation therapy workflow.

HyperSight CBCT scans demonstrated significantly improved visibility of all four organs compared to conventional CBCT scans. The mean visibility scores increased from 3.1 to 4.5 on a 1-to-5 scale, and the mean number of annotated slices decreased from 4.5 to 1.1. Furthermore, 99% of HyperSight CBCT scans were deemed suitable for an online adaptive workflow, compared to only 25-83% of conventional CBCT scans.

HyperSight CBCT scans provided visibility of the prostate, bladder, rectum, and seminal vesicles comparable to planning CT scans. This suggests that HyperSight CBCT could replace repeat planning CT scans in cases where anatomical changes necessitate a new treatment plan, thus enhancing the quality and efficiency of radiation therapy for patients with prostate cancer.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S016781402400728X