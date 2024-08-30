Enhancing Antidepressant Decision-Making with a Co-Designed AE Dictionary

The following is a summary of “An online evidence-based dictionary of common adverse events of antidepressants: a new tool to empower patients and clinicians in their shared decision-making process,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Hong et al.

The AEs in clinical studies are often reported using the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA), but the technical language complicates mutual understanding between patients and clinicians, hindering shared decision-making.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study involving collaboration between individuals with depression, clinicians, and researchers to create a user-friendly online dictionary of antidepressant-related AEs, focusing on practical applicability.

They identified MedDRA-coded AEs from RCTs of antidepressants. In collaboration with the McPin Foundation, 4 co-design workshops with a lived experience advisory panel (LEAP) and 1 independent focus group (FG) were held to develop user-friendly translations of AE terms. Guiding principles for the translations were co-created with McPin/LEAP members and established before finalizing the clinical codes (CCs) or non-technical terms representing specific AE concepts. Thematic analysis of FG results was performed using the framework method.

The result showed that in 522 trials, 736 MedDRA-coded AE terms were translated into 187 CCs, reflecting key factors such as breadth, specificity, generalizability, patient understandability, and acceptability identified by the LEAP and FG. Collaboration with the LEAP highlighted the importance of using user-friendly language to reduce stigma, accommodate varying levels of comprehension, and balance semantic accuracy with accessibility. Based on the principles, an online AE dictionary was co-designed and is freely available. The LEAP and FG viewed the digital tool as a valuable resource for enhancing antidepressant treatment by facilitating accurate and meaningful expression of treatment preferences through a shared decision-making process.

Investigators concluded that the English dictionary for antidepressant AEs could be adapted for other languages and conditions, potentially serving as a model for personalized, evidence-based patient information.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05950-6