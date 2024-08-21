Enhancing Psoriasis Outcomes Through a Targeted Physical Activity Program

The following is a summary of “Increased physical activity promotes skin clearance, improves cardiovascular and psychological health, and increases functional capacity in patients with psoriasis,” published in the August 2024 issue of Dermatology by Sheppard et al.

People with psoriasis face barriers to physical activity (PA), leading to poorer health outcomes like depression, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the potential therapeutic benefits of a patient-designed physical activity intervention for psoriasis.

They conducted a single-center, 20-week study with participants having chronic plaque psoriasis. Objective PA levels were measured using a wrist-worn accelerometer (GENEActiv Original; Activinsights Ltd) and a hip-worn pedometer (Onwalk 900; Decathlon Group). The 10-week PA intervention involved twice-weekly 60-minute walks in 3 different greenspaces in Greater Manchester, guided by a Sports and Exercise Scientist to ensure the prescribed activity dose. From weeks 11 to 20, participants engaged in independent activities. Clinical evaluations of psoriasis severity, cardiometabolic parameters, psychological well-being, and functional capacity were conducted at baseline, week 10, and week 20.

The results showed that in 16 patients with psoriasis, a significant reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index was observed at week 10 (P=0.01) and week 20 (P=0.001) compared to baseline, with 50% of participants achieving PASI-50 by week 20. Dermatology Life Quality Index was significantly lower at week 20 (P=0.04) vs. baseline. Blood pressure decreased significantly at week 10 (systolic: −7.4 mmHg, P=0.002; diastolic: −4.2 mmHg, P=0.03) and week 20 (systolic: −8.8 mmHg, P=0.001; diastolic: −4.1 mmHg, P=0.008), with pulse wave velocity also significantly reduced by week 20 (P=0.02), indicating improved cardiovascular health. Despite high baseline anxiety and depression, significant improvements in well-being and psychological health were noted, and functional capacity was significantly enhanced.

Investigators determined that PA was a promising therapeutic approach for psoriasis management and recommended a clinical trial to evaluate its effectiveness and develop PA guidelines for patients.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ski2.426