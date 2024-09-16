Enhancing Pulmonary Rehabilitation in COPD with Virtual Reality

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Virtual reality for COPD exacerbation: A randomized controlled trial,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Kizmaz et al.

Pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) is a well-established intervention for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), yet managing chronic conditions like COPD, which necessitate ongoing treatment and are prone to exacerbations, often requires innovative motivational strategies. This study evaluated the impact of incorporating virtual reality (VR) into PR on symptoms, daily functioning, functional capacity, and psychological well-being in patients experiencing COPD exacerbations.

About 50 patients hospitalized for COPD exacerbation were randomly assigned to two treatment groups. One group (n=25) engaged in traditional PR, which included daily pedaling exercises until discharge. The other group (n=25) participated in a similar PR regimen but with the addition of cycling simulation in a forest environment via VR (VR + PR). Both groups were assessed pre-and post-treatment using the 1-minute Sit-to-Stand test (STST), modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) scale, COPD Assessment Test (CAT), Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), and London Chest Activities of Daily Living (LCADL). Post-treatment, the STST improved in both groups, with the VR + PR group demonstrating a significantly more significant increase (p = 0.037).

Both groups reported reductions in dyspnea levels and CAT scores, with the VR + PR group showing more pronounced improvements (p = 0.062 and p = 0.003, respectively). HADS scores also decreased in both groups, but the VR + PR group experienced a more significant reduction in depression and total scores (p < 0.05). Improvements in LCADL scores, excluding household activities, were observed in both groups, with more substantial gains in the VR + PR group (p < 0.05). These findings suggest that integrating virtual reality into pulmonary rehabilitation offers notable benefits for patients with COPD exacerbations, enhancing physical and psychological outcomes while demonstrating safety and efficacy.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0954611124001707