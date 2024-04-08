Enhancing Quality of Life: Testosterone Replacement Therapy for Hypogonadal Men

The following is a summary of “Effect of Testosterone Replacement Therapy on Sexual Function and Hypogonadal Symptoms in Men with Hypogonadism,” published in the February 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Pencina, et al.

For a Testosterone Replacement Therapy for Assessment of long-term Vascular Events and efficacy ResponSE in hypogonadal men (TRAVERSE) study, researchers sought to assess the efficacy of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in improving sexual function and hypogonadal symptoms in men with hypogonadism, with a focus on whether these effects are sustained beyond 12 months. The Sexual Function Study, nested within the TRAVERSE trial, specifically evaluated the impact of TRT on sexual activity, hypogonadal symptoms, libido, and erectile function among men with low libido.

Among 5,204 men aged 45-80 years with two testosterone concentrations <300 nag/dL, hypogonadal symptoms, and cardiovascular disease (CVD) or increased CVD risk enrolled in the TRAVERSE trial, 1,161 participants with low libido were included in the Sexual Function Study. Of these, 587 were randomized to receive 1.62% testosterone gel and 574 to placebo gel for their participation. The primary outcome was the change from baseline in sexual activity score, with secondary outcomes including hypogonadal symptoms, erectile function, and sexual desire.

TRT was associated with a significantly greater improvement in sexual activity compared to placebo, with a sustained treatment effect observed at 24 months. Additionally, TRT improved hypogonadal symptoms and sexual desire, although it did not significantly affect erectile function compared to placebo.

In middle-aged and older men with hypogonadism and low libido, TRT for 2 years effectively improved sexual activity, hypogonadal symptoms, and sexual desire. However, it did not demonstrate significant improvements in erectile function compared to placebo.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/2/569/7244351