SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Strong Patient-Clinician Relationships Support Precision Oncology

May 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Pichler T, et al. Understanding communication between patients and healthcare professionals regarding comprehensive biomarker testing in precision oncology: A scoping review. Cancer Med. 2024;13(3):e6913. doi:10.1002/cam4.6913

  • Psycho-Oncologist
    Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement