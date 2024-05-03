SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Vaginal Dilation Benefits Cervical Cancer Survivors

May 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lin YX, et al. Effects of vaginal dilation therapy on vaginal length, vaginal stenosis, vaginal elasticity and sexual function of cervical cancer survivors. J Obstet Gynaecol. 2024;44(1):1-9. doi:10.1080/01443615.2024.2317387

  • Department of Gynecology, Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital
    Beijing Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital
    Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement