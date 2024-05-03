Vaginal Dilation Benefits Cervical Cancer Survivors

Photo Credit: Alfred Senkumar

Vaginal dilation therapy demonstrated significant benefits for cervical cancer survivors experiencing vaginal changes and sexual dysfunction, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Yu-Xuan Lin, MD, and colleagues designed a prospective, uncontrolled, monocentric clinical interventional study to evaluate the effect of vaginal dilation therapy on vaginal condition and sexual function among cervical cancer survivors who had not received timely vaginal dilation. The researchers observed improvements in vaginal stenosis, length, and sexual function among participants who received 6 months of vaginal dilation therapy. However, this cohort did not experience improvements in vaginal elasticity or sexual dysfunction incidence. According to Dr. Lin and colleagues, factors such as age, vaginal diameter, and prediagnosis sexual frequency correlated with post-treatment sexual dysfunction. Notably, those with shorter time intervals since treatment and moderate/good vaginal elasticity experienced greater improvements. The researchers suggested that timely initiation of vaginal dilation therapy following cervical cancer treatment may enhance vaginal health and sexual well-being in survivors.