Enhancing Scientific Communication for Effective Patient and Public Engagement

The following is a summary of “Scientific Communication and Oncology – “The Bridge between Knowledge and Patients”,” published in the December 2024 issue of Oncology by Galvano et al.

The dissemination of scientific knowledge to patients and society has become increasingly crucial, particularly in contemporary times. The recent pandemic has underscored the significant evolution of Scientific Communication (SC), highlighting its growing divergence from everyday language. While reflective of advances in science and technology, this divergence presents a critical challenge: healthcare professionals must adeptly navigate SC to prevent severe comprehension issues among their audiences. As science and technology continue to drive progress and innovation, disseminating accurate yet accessible information to the public is imperative.

Effective communication ensures inclusivity and fosters cohesive social advancement by equipping individuals with the knowledge necessary to engage meaningfully in scientific discourse. This review delves into SC and the Scientific Method (SM) concepts, exploring their interrelationship and offering practical recommendations for integrating these elements within the broader scope of public communication. It also focuses on the specific challenges and strategies in conveying complex scientific information to oncology patients, aiming to enhance understanding and support patient-centered care. By bridging the gap between technical, scientific language and common vernacular, this approach seeks to empower patients and the general public, ultimately promoting informed decision-making and fostering trust in scientific and medical communities.

