Enhancing Therapy Access for Inborn Errors of Immunity

The following is a summary of “Improving Access to Therapy for Patients With Inborn Errors of Immunity: A Call to Action,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Dorsey et al.

As a result of advances in sequencing technology, targeted immunotherapy, and immune reconstitution therapy, the number of patients with inborn disorders of immunity has increased, necessitating the expertise of clinical immunologists.

A growing category of immunodeficiency, manifesting as primary immune regulatory disorder and secondary immunodeficiency due to targeted immune therapy for cancer and autoimmunity, has increased the number of patients who require access to immune-supportive treatment. The convergence of a growing patient population requiring the services of a clinical immunologist, complex payer structures, and insufficient health care representation will exacerbate existing issues with access to therapy.

Patients, healthcare providers, researchers, public and private payers, and the pharmaceutical industry must collaborate to enhance access to treatment. In this article, we examined the main issues surrounding immunodeficiency patients’ access to treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823004592