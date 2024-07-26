Establishing EPAs for Neurocritical Care APPs via Modified Delphi Consensus

The following is a summary of “A modified delphi consensus approach to define entrustable professional activities for neurocritical care advanced practice providers,” published in the July 2024 issue of Critical Care by Harrison et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study by identifying and validating core tasks that neurocritical care (NCC) advanced practice providers (APPs) can independently perform, along with factors the supervisor considers when entrusting the activities.

They employed a 3 round modified Delphi consensus method, followed by applying the EQual rubric and assessing generalizability by clinicians unaffiliated with academic medical centers. Electronic surveys were distributed to 18 NCC APPs and 12 physicians in the US, all with expertise in education scholarship or APP program management.

The result showed a list of 61 potential entrustable professional activities (EPAs) for NCC APPs, to which 30 more were added by the panel, resulting in 91 possibilities. Only 47 unique nested EPAs were identified. The steering committee established 6 core EPAs covering medical knowledge, procedural skills, and communication abilities, incorporating the nested EPAs. All core EPAs were retained and assessed as high-quality using a standardized rubric. Physicians confirmed the importance of the core EPAs, and consistent entrustment expectations were observed across various healthcare settings.

Investigators concluded that EPAs for NCC APPs, meeting quality standards and being widely valued across diverse clinical settings, were foundational for curricular design and informed similar initiatives in other critical care specialties without identifying predictors of entrustment expectations.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/fulltext/2024/07000/a_modified_delphi_consensus_approach_to_define.5.aspx