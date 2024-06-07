Estimating Breathing Effort in High-Flow Oxygen Therapy through Tool Development

The following is a summary of “Development of clinical tools to estimate the breathing effort during high-flow oxygen therapy: A multicenter cohort study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Protti et al.

Quantifying breathing effort in non-intubated patients is a critical yet challenging task, particularly for those undergoing high-flow oxygen therapy. This study aimed to develop two predictive models to estimate breathing effort in such patients.

The researchers analyzed data from 260 patients who received high-flow oxygen therapy in prior studies. Breathing effort was quantified by measuring the maximal deflection of esophageal pressure (ΔPes). Two predictive models were developed: a multivariable linear regression model to estimate ΔPes (in cmH 2 O) and a multivariable logistic regression model to predict the likelihood of ΔPes exceeding 10 cmH 2 O. Candidate predictors included age, sex, COVID-19 diagnosis, respiratory rate, heart rate, mean arterial pressure, arterial blood gas analysis results (including base excess concentration, BEa), and the ratio of arterial oxygen tension to inspiratory oxygen fraction (PaO 2 ). Additionally, the interaction between COVID-19 status and PaO 2 was considered.

The linear regression model identified significant predictors of ΔPes, including COVID-19 status, BEa, respiratory rate, PaO 2 ratio, and the interaction between COVID-19 status and PaO 2 ratio. The adjusted R2 for this model was 0.39, indicating a moderate level of predictive accuracy. The logistic regression model identified BEa, respiratory rate, and PaO 2

ratio as significant predictors of a ΔPes greater than 10 cmH 2 O, with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.79 (95% CI: 0.73–0.85), demonstrating good discriminatory ability. These two models were collectively termed BREF, an acronym derived from BReathing EFfort, incorporating the three common predictors: BEa (B), respiratory rate (RE), and PaO 2 (F).

The study group successfully developed two predictive models, BREF, to estimate the breathing effort in patients receiving high-flow oxygen therapy. The initial findings indicate that these models are promising tools for clinical assessment and warrant further validation. This study underscores the potential of using a combination of clinical and physiological parameters to enhance the management of respiratory support in patients who are critically ill.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043724000540