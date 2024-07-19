Evaluating an Inter-Institutional Pediatric Rheumatology Mentorship Program

The following is a summary of “Longitudinal program evaluation of an inter-institutional mentorship network for pediatric rheumatology using a quality improvement framework,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Hayward et al.

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) established the Mentoring Interest Group (AMIGO) to address mentorship gaps within pediatric rheumatology. An initial evaluation of the program demonstrated improved access to mentorship; however, the limited size of the pediatric rheumatology workforce raised concerns about sustaining a reliable supply of mentors, posing a potential threat to the network’s longevity. This study aimed to assess the sustainability of AMIGO from 2011 to 2018, highlight the ongoing benefits experienced by participants, and identify challenges in maintaining the mentorship network.

Employing a mixed-methods approach within a quality improvement framework, the researchers evaluated both process and outcome measures associated with AMIGO’s annual cycles. Surveys targeting the pediatric rheumatology workforce in the United States and Canada identified 504 potential participants throughout the study period. By fall 2018, 331 unique individuals had engaged with AMIGO as mentees, mentors, or both, yielding a program response rate of 66% (331 out of 504). Mentee surveys revealed high levels of satisfaction, particularly regarding impacts on career development, research engagement, and work-life balance. Mentors reported an enhanced sense of community connection and fulfillment in aiding mentees, although they noted limited perceived benefits to their own academic portfolios. In light of AMIGO’s success, a complementary program for adult rheumatology, titled Creating Adult Rheumatology Mentorship in Academia (CARMA), was launched in 2018.

In conclusion, despite the challenges posed by a constrained workforce, AMIGO has continued providing meaningful mentorship opportunities for the pediatric rheumatology community. The insights gained from this program can serve as a valuable framework for addressing mentorship deficiencies in other academic subspecialties and promoting sustainable mentorship models that enhance professional development and community engagement across various fields.

Source: ped-rheum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12969-024-00993-1