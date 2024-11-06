Evaluating Bronchoscopic Lung Volume Reduction Techniques

Photo Credit: TefiM

Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) shows promise in treating COPD. Still, its efficacy and safety vary across interventions, according to a network meta-analysis published in Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine. The researchers analyzed 12 randomized controlled trials involving 1,646 patients to assess outcomes such as 6-minute walking distance (6MWD), St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score, lung function, and AEs. Results indicated that endobronchial valves led to a minimum clinically important difference (MCID) in both 6MWD and SGRQ scores at 6 months. Coil treatments achieved MCID in SGRQ at 12 months, while aspiration valve systems and bronchoscopic thermal vapor ablation (BTVA) reached MCID in SGRQ at 6 months. The findings suggest EBV is the preferred option for patients with COPD, though the authors cautioned clinicians to consider the risk for pneumothorax. Coils and BTVA are potential alternatives, with BTVA demonstrating a safer profile. The researchers concluded that further studies are needed to establish the long-term efficacy of these interventions.