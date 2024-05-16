Evaluating Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of F/TDF PrEP for HIV-1 Prevention

The following is a summary of “Type 1 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) Incidence, Adherence, and Drug Resistance in Individuals Taking Daily Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate for HIV-1 Pre-exposure Prophylaxis: Pooled Analysis From 72 Global Studies” published in March 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Landovitz et al.

HIV-1 acquisition is significantly prevented by oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) employing emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (F/TDF), showcasing remarkable efficacy.

Researchers conducted 72 prospective studies of F/TDF PrEP to evaluate HIV-1 incidence, drug resistance, adherence, and bone and renal safety in diverse settings.

They calculated HIV-1 incidence based on diagnoses post-PrEP initiation and within 60 days of discontinuation. Additionally, some studies examined tenofovir concentration in dried blood spots (DBS), drug resistance, and bone/renal safety indicators.

The result studied 17,274 participants where 101 cases with new HIV-1 diagnosis were found (0.77/100 person-years, 95% CI [0.63-0.96]). In 78 cases with resistance data, 18 had M184I or V, 1 had K65R, and 3 had both mutations. In 54 cases with tenofovir concentration data from DBS, (45 people had adherence of <2), (2: 2-3), (6: 4-6), and (1: ≥7) doses per week, with CI rates per 100 person-years being 3.9 (95% CI 2.9-5.3), 0.24 (0.060-0.95), 0.27 (0.12-0.60), and 0.054 (0.008-0.38) respectively. Adherence was lower in younger, Hispanic, and black participants, as well as cisgender and transgender women. Bone and renal adverse event incidence rates were 0.69 and 11.8 per 100 person-years, respectively.

Source: academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae143/7628885